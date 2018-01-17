ECU Men Earn Historic Win Over Southeastern

ADA – The East Central University men's basketball team has a historic 120-86 victory over Southeastern in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center.



The Tigers (9-4, 7-2 GAC) recorded 100-or-more points for the fourth time this season, with the school high being five in 2009-10. The score also marked the second-straight game against the Savage Storm (8-7, 7-3 GAC) when ECU scored over 100 points.



Sophomore Camron Talley also got in on the history making, recording a new career-high of 44 points. It was his first 30+ point game in his career and just the 10th time in Tiger history that a player scored over 40 points in a single game. His 44 points are the second-most in a single game for an ECU player, just one point behind the record of 45 set by Braxton Reeves last season.



The games started close with the game knotted at five after the first two minutes. Things remained close for the next two minutes, when ECU went on a 13-7 run to take the lead for good.



The Tigers kept the advantage between six and nine points until a late run pushed the lead to 11 (44-33), with just under two minutes left in the half. Southeastern then closed the half with an 8-4 run for a 48-41 lead for ECU heading into the locker room.



The second half saw the Tigers pull away early for good. ECU had the lead back to double-digits in the first 3:30 and then to 20, with 12:30 left to play. The lead got out to 30 over the next five minutes and remained above 30 for the rest of the game. The biggest lead came at the end of the game, with the 120-86 victory.



The Tigers will now hit the road for the next four games, starting Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. against Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, Okla.