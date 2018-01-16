2018 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)
Thursday, January 18th:
Girls
Atoka - Latta 12:00pm
Pauls Valley - Madill 2:30pm
Kingston - Marietta 5:00pm
Dickson - Tishomingo 7:30pm
-------------------------------
Boys
Pauls Valley - Tishomingo 1:15pm
Latta - Kingston JV 3:45pm
Dickson - Marietta 6:45pm
Atoka - Madill 8:45pm
-------------------------------
Friday, January 19th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 12:00pm
TBA - TBA 2:30pm
TBA - TBA 5:00pm
TBA - TBA 7:30pm
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 1:15pm
TBA - TBA 3:45pm
TBA - TBA 6:45pm
TBA - TBA 8:45pm
-------------------------------
Saturday, January 20th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 12:00pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 3:00pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 6:00pm (1st Place)
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 1:30pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 4:30pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 7:30pm (1st Place)
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.