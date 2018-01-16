2018 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

2018 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

2018 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)

Thursday, January 18th:

Girls

Atoka - Latta    12:00pm

Pauls Valley - Madill    2:30pm

Kingston - Marietta   5:00pm

Dickson - Tishomingo    7:30pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Pauls Valley - Tishomingo  1:15pm

Latta - Kingston JV      3:45pm

Dickson - Marietta   6:45pm

Atoka - Madill    8:45pm

-------------------------------

Friday, January 19th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    12:00pm

TBA - TBA    2:30pm

TBA - TBA    5:00pm

TBA - TBA    7:30pm

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA   1:15pm

TBA - TBA   3:45pm

TBA - TBA   6:45pm

TBA - TBA   8:45pm

-------------------------------

Saturday, January 20th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    12:00pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    3:00pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    6:00pm (1st Place)

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    1:30pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    4:30pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    7:30pm (1st Place)