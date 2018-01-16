2018 Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

2018 Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights from 1/15-1/20

Monday, January 15th:

Girls

Soper 45 - Colbert 33

Calera 49 - Achille 44

-------------------------------

Boys

Tushka 63 - Soper 35

Achille 40 - Colbert 33

-------------------------------

Tuesday, January 16th:

Girls

Silo 61 - Boswell  49

Calera 28 - Rock Creek  74  

Soper 17 - Tushka   58

Bennington 39 - Caddo  59

-------------------------------

Boys

Achille 54 - Silo  81

Tushka 37 - Rock Creek  36

Boswell 37 - Bennington  54

Calera 39 - Caddo   72

-------------------------------

Thursday, January 18th:

Girls

Silo - Tushka    4:00pm

Rock Creek - Caddo    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Bennington - Silo    5:30pm

Tushka - Caddo    8:30pm

-------------------------------

Friday, January 19th:

Girls

Achille - Colbert    1:00pm

Boswell - Soper    4:00pm

Calera - Bennington    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Soper - Colbert    2:30pm

Boswell - Achille    5:30pm

Rock Creek - Calera   8:30pm

-------------------------------

Saturday, January 20th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    12:30pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    3:30pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    6:30pm (1st Place)

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    2:00pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    5:00pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    8:00pm (1st Place)