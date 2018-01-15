TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 15

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 15:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1.Denton Guyer(25-1)



2.Austin Westlake(23-3)



3.Cy Falls(20-3)



4.Spring Dekaney(22-3)



5.South Garland(23-3)



6.Duncanville(20-4)



7.Desoto(17-6)



8.SA Wagner(18-5)



9.Klein Forest(17-4)



10.South Grand Prairie (18-7)



11.Allen(19-4)



12.Houston Sam Houston(18-3)



13.Killeen Ellison(23-2)



14.Lake Travis(18-5)



15.Cibolo Steele(22-1)



16.Katy Tompkins(19-6)



17.Houston Westside(20-3)



18.Aldine Eisenhower(19-5)



19.FB Bush(19-4)



20.Odessa Permian(18-3)



21.Schertz Clemens(19-5)



22.Rowlett(15-8)



23.Clear Lake(21-4)



24.Dallas Jesuit(17-3)



25.Los Fresnos(22-5)



Class 5A



1.Waxahachie(18-4)



2.Timberview(20-4)



3.Northwest(19-5)



4.PA Memorial(18-5)



5.Birdville(19-3)



6.Prosper(21-2)



7.Little Elm(18-6)



8.Sulphur Springs(21-3)



9.EP Burges(21-2)



10.Dallas Wilson(10-4)



11.Midlothian(17-7)



12.Shadow Creek(15-5)



13.Austin LBJ(17-5)



14.Lancaster(14-9)



15.CC Veterans Memorial(23-4)



16.South Oak Cliff(14-7)



17.Laredo Nixon(22-5)



18.FB Marshall(18-7)



19.FB Elkins(171-1)



20.Humble(19-7)



21.Dallas Kimball(15-7)



22.Rosenburg Terry(21-3)



23.Alamo Heights(19-5)



24.Denton Ryan(15-3)



25.EP Eastlake(20-1)



Class 4A



1.Center(23-1)



2.Carter(20-2)



3.Silsbee(13-8)



4.Yates(14-2)



5.Brazosport(17-5)



6.Hirschi(15-6)



7.Estacado(13-5)



8.Abilene Wylie(21-3)



9.Lincoln(13-8)



10.Seminole(15-6)



11.Midlothian Heritage(21-6)



12.Roosevelt(18-7)



13.Argyle(17-6)



14.Waxahachie Life(24-6)



15.Boerne(22-4)



16.West Oso(18-7)



17.North Forest(9-8)



18.Waco Connally(16-7)



19.Hardin Jefferson(23-7)



20.Athens(18-2)



21.Krum(20-5)



22.Huffman (20-7)



23.Faith Family(19-8)



24.Wilmer Hutchins(12-9)



25.Somerset(17-8)



Class 3A



1.Jarrell(17-4)



2.Cole(25-1)



3.Peaster(17-8)



4.Brock(24-3)



5.Westwood(23-2)



6.Ponder(22-5)



7.East Chambers(22-1)



8.Edgewood(19-2)



9.Pollok Central(18-6)



10.Central Heights (20-7)



11.Bowie(16-6)



12.Nocona(19-4)



13.Wall(19-2)



14.Hitchcock(13-10)



15.Van Vleck(9-4)



16.Mt Vernon(21-1)



17.Kountze(15-8)



18.Van Alstyne(17-8)



19.Holliday(17-4)



20.Madison(4-16)



21.LaMarque(11-11)



22.Teague(8-3)



23.Commerce(12-8)



24.Canadian(8-2)



25.Santa Rosa(8-10)



Class 2A



1.Thorndale(19-3)



2.Martins Mill(20-3)



3.Big Sandy(13-6)



4.Shelbyville(19-3)



5.Tenaha(6-2)



6.Pineywoods(16-5)



7.Muenster(3-5)



8.San Augustine(5-2)



9.Cushing(18-4)



10.Grapeland(15-7)



11.Dal. Big Sandy(18-7)



12.West Texas(20-2)



13.Neches(14-9)



14.Port Aransas(17-10)



15.Snook(16-6)



16.Clarksville(12-6)



17.Albany(14-0)



18.Broaddus(15-6)



19.Lee Academy(17-0)



20.Celeste(17-3)



21.Memphis(19-2)



23.Sam Rayburn(14-6)



23.Stratford(5-0)



24.Sanford Fritch(12-4)



25.Iola(12-6)



Class 1A



1.Lipan(23-1)



2.Nazareth(16-5)



3.Laneville(17-6)



4.Borden County(7-2)



5.New Home(18-3)



6.Slidell(18-5)



7.Graford(13-7)



8.Leggett(24-4)



9.Waelder(12-4)



10.Moulton(20-4)



11.Happy(8-7)



12.Texline(12-8)



13.Valley(8-1)



14.Ropes(15-3)



15.Shamrock(15-4)



16.Grady(14-4)



17.Yantis(17-2)



18.Buena Vista(8-6)



19.Eula(18-5)



20.Coolidge(12-2)



21.May(8-4)



22.Meadow(12-5)



23.Avalon(15-2)



24.Milford(3-3)



25.Bronte(21-1)



BOYS PRIVATE



Class 2A



1. Huntsville Alpha Omega (23-2)



2. Sherman Texoma Christian (17-4)



3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (18-5)



4. Conroe Covenant (16-4)



5. Spring Providence Classical (20-6)



6. New Braunfels Christian (18-8)



7. Houston Robert M. Beren (12-3)



8. Ft. Worth Bethesda (15-4)



9. Bryan Allen Academy (14-12)



10. Shiner St. Paul (12-5)



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas (18-2)



2. San Antonio Legacy (24-1)



3. San Antonio Gateway (18-8)



4. Irving Faustina (7-0)



5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-8)



6. Longview Trinity (12-3)



7. Spring Founders Christian (15-9)



8. Athens Christian Prep (9-5)



9. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-5)



10. Alamo Macedonian (10-6)



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1.Duncanville(28-1)



2.Cibolo Steele(25-3)



3.Richardson(23-3)



4.Converse Judson(21-4)



5.Plano(22-5)



6.Desoto(17-3)



7.Killeen Ellison(17-7)



8.Cy-Creek(22-4)



9.Cy-Ranch(22-5)



10.Jersey Village(22-3)



11.San Antonio East Central(22-4)



12.Dallas Skyline(20-7)



13.McKinney(20-8)



14.Allen(22-6)



15.Austin Westlake(21-7)



16.Arlington Bowie(21-6)



17.Pflugerville(25-4)



18.Rockwall(20-6)



19.Waco Midway(23-4)



20.Ft Worth Timber Creek(22-4)



21.Copperas Cove(22-5)



22.Atascocita(19-8)



23.Hightower(20-8)



24.Henderickson(22-6)



25.Laredo United(25-2)



Class 5A



1.Timberview(27-2)



2.Canyon(20-2)



3.Barbers Hill(28-2)



4.Frisco Lone Star(24-4)



5.Amarillo(25-2)



6.Prosper(22-3)



7.Houston Madison(13-2)



8.Temple(20-5)



9.Sulphur Springs(20-3)



10.Denison(23-4)



11.Lucas Lovejoy(22-5)



12.Flour Bluff(26-3)



13.Wylie East(21-5)



14.Leander Rouse(23-6)



15.Cedar Park(21-7)



16.Boswell(25-4)



17.Aledo(22-2)



18.Lubbock Cooper(24-2)



19.CC Veterans Memorial(25-4)



20.Austin Austin High(21-7)



21.Georgetown(17-8)



22.Crosby(21-7)



23.San Antonio Southside(21-3)



24.Marble Falls(18-9)



25.Kerrville Tivy(21-6)



Class 4A



1.Liberty Hill(24-3)



2.Glen Rose(25-1)



3.Argyle(21-6)



4.Denver City(18-5)



5.Levelland(23-2)



6.Navasota(28-2)



7.Dallas Lincoln(19-3)



8.Houston Wheatley(20-3)



9.Gilmer(22-4)



10.Canton(22-6)



11.Tatum(21-4)



12.Abilene Wylie(19-6)



13.Brownwood(23-4)



14.Melissa(22-3)



15.Bushland(16-6)



16.Bullard(23-7)



17.Sanger(23-4)



18.Midlothian Heritage(22-5)



19.Hardin-Jefferson(22-5)



20.SA Veterans Memorial(20-9)



21.West Oso(19-5)



22.Canyon Lake(21-5)



23.Lorena(21-7)



24.La Vernia(23-6)



25.Navarro(20-8)



Class 3A



1.Canadian(19-4)



2.Jim Ned(18-6)



3.Pottsboro(24-4)



4.Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill(24-2)



5.Wall(18-5)



6.Little River Academy(18-3)



7.Idalou(21-5)



8.Brock(21-6)



9.Winnsboro(16-10)



10.Leonard(21-3)



11.Teague(22-2)



12.Sunnyvale(22-3)



13.Shallowater(20-3)



14.Cisco(21-3)



15.Poth(18-5)



16.Odem(22-6)



17.Mt Vernon(15-9)



18.Woodville(25-5)



19.Industrial(22-5)



20.Hitchcock(19-6)



21.Grandview(18-8)



22.Franklin(20-3)



23.Marion(17-10)



24.Yoakum(18-6)



25.River Road(19-6)



Class 2A



1.Martins Mill(26-1)



2.LaPoynor(22-2)



3.Panhandle(21-3)



4.Windthorst(22-1)



5.Stratford(18-4)



6.Hico(24-1)



7.Tenaha(21-4)



8.Woden(23-3)



9.Claude(20-4)



10.Era(22-3)



11.Grapeland(19-7)



12.Vega(25-2)



13.Lovelady(21-6)



14.Archer City(20-6)



15.Haskell(25-1)



16.Wellington(18-6)



17.San Saba(22-6)



18.Campbell(21-6)



19.Seymour(18-6)



20.Douglass(20-3)



21.Snook(21-2)



22.Mason(23-7)



23.Thorndale(18-5)



24.Timpson(20-7)



25.Centerville(21-4)



Class 1A



1.Nazareth(22-3)



2.Garden City(24-1)



3.Dodd City(25-1)



4.Moulton(23-3)



5.Ropes(23-0)



6.Huckabay(20-5)



7.Eula(19-6)



8.Jayton(20-4)



9.Robert Lee(19-2)



10.Nueces Canyon(21-3)



11.Rankin(25-5)



12.McMullen County(20-2)



13.Roby(28-6)



14.May(19-3)



15.Rocksprings(17-4)



16.Hermleigh(18-6)



17.Westbrook(15-4)



18.New Home(20-5)



19.Groom(17-4)



20.Leakey(16-8)



21.Slocum(18-9)



22.Ira(13-8)



23.Higgins(16-4)



24.Iredell(13-3)



25.Miller Grove(15-6)



GIRLS PRIVATE



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf (17-2)



2. Shiner St. Paul (13-7)



3. Red Oak Ovilla (10-2)



4. Lubbock All-Saints (10-9)



5. Woodlands Legacy Prep (15-4)



6. Bryan St. Joseph (12-11)



7. Lubbock Southcrest (10-2)



8. Bryan Allen Academy (8-3)



9. New Braunfels Christian (12-10)



10. Muenster Sacred Heart (6-13)