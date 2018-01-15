TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 15 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 15

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 15:
    
BOYS PUBLIC
    
Class 6A
    
1.Denton Guyer(25-1)
    
2.Austin Westlake(23-3)
    
3.Cy Falls(20-3)
    
4.Spring Dekaney(22-3)
    
5.South Garland(23-3)
    
6.Duncanville(20-4)
    
7.Desoto(17-6)
    
8.SA Wagner(18-5)
    
9.Klein Forest(17-4)
    
10.South Grand Prairie (18-7)
    
11.Allen(19-4)
    
12.Houston Sam Houston(18-3)
    
13.Killeen Ellison(23-2)
    
14.Lake Travis(18-5)
    
15.Cibolo Steele(22-1)
    
16.Katy Tompkins(19-6)
    
17.Houston Westside(20-3)
    
18.Aldine Eisenhower(19-5)
    
19.FB Bush(19-4)
    
20.Odessa Permian(18-3)
    
21.Schertz Clemens(19-5)
    
22.Rowlett(15-8)
    
23.Clear Lake(21-4)
    
24.Dallas Jesuit(17-3)
    
25.Los Fresnos(22-5)
    
Class 5A
    
1.Waxahachie(18-4)
    
2.Timberview(20-4)
    
3.Northwest(19-5)
    
4.PA Memorial(18-5)
    
5.Birdville(19-3)
    
6.Prosper(21-2)
    
7.Little Elm(18-6)
    
8.Sulphur Springs(21-3)
    
9.EP Burges(21-2)
    
10.Dallas Wilson(10-4)
    
11.Midlothian(17-7)
    
12.Shadow Creek(15-5)
    
13.Austin LBJ(17-5)
    
14.Lancaster(14-9)
    
15.CC Veterans Memorial(23-4)
    
16.South Oak Cliff(14-7)
    
17.Laredo Nixon(22-5)
    
18.FB Marshall(18-7)
    
19.FB Elkins(171-1)
    
20.Humble(19-7)
    
21.Dallas Kimball(15-7)
    
22.Rosenburg Terry(21-3)
    
23.Alamo Heights(19-5)
    
24.Denton Ryan(15-3)
    
25.EP Eastlake(20-1)
    
Class 4A
    
1.Center(23-1)
    
2.Carter(20-2)
    
3.Silsbee(13-8)
    
4.Yates(14-2)
    
5.Brazosport(17-5)
    
6.Hirschi(15-6)
    
7.Estacado(13-5)
    
8.Abilene Wylie(21-3)
    
9.Lincoln(13-8)
    
10.Seminole(15-6)
    
11.Midlothian Heritage(21-6)
    
12.Roosevelt(18-7)
    
13.Argyle(17-6)
    
14.Waxahachie Life(24-6)
    
15.Boerne(22-4)
    
16.West Oso(18-7)
    
17.North Forest(9-8)
    
18.Waco Connally(16-7)
    
19.Hardin Jefferson(23-7)
    
20.Athens(18-2)
    
21.Krum(20-5)
    
22.Huffman (20-7)
    
23.Faith Family(19-8)
    
24.Wilmer Hutchins(12-9)
    
25.Somerset(17-8)
    
Class 3A
    
1.Jarrell(17-4)
    
2.Cole(25-1)
    
3.Peaster(17-8)
    
4.Brock(24-3)
    
5.Westwood(23-2)
    
6.Ponder(22-5)
    
7.East Chambers(22-1)
    
8.Edgewood(19-2)
    
9.Pollok Central(18-6)
    
10.Central Heights (20-7)
    
11.Bowie(16-6)
    
12.Nocona(19-4)
    
13.Wall(19-2)
    
14.Hitchcock(13-10)
    
15.Van Vleck(9-4)
    
16.Mt Vernon(21-1)
    
17.Kountze(15-8)
    
18.Van Alstyne(17-8)
    
19.Holliday(17-4)
    
20.Madison(4-16)
    
21.LaMarque(11-11)
    
22.Teague(8-3)
    
23.Commerce(12-8)
    
24.Canadian(8-2)
    
25.Santa Rosa(8-10)
    
Class 2A
    
1.Thorndale(19-3)
    
2.Martins Mill(20-3)
    
3.Big Sandy(13-6)
    
4.Shelbyville(19-3)
    
5.Tenaha(6-2)
    
6.Pineywoods(16-5)
    
7.Muenster(3-5)
    
8.San Augustine(5-2)
    
9.Cushing(18-4)
    
10.Grapeland(15-7)
    
11.Dal. Big Sandy(18-7)
    
12.West Texas(20-2)
    
13.Neches(14-9)
    
14.Port Aransas(17-10)
    
15.Snook(16-6)
    
16.Clarksville(12-6)
    
17.Albany(14-0)
    
18.Broaddus(15-6)
    
19.Lee Academy(17-0)
    
20.Celeste(17-3)
    
21.Memphis(19-2)
    
23.Sam Rayburn(14-6)
    
23.Stratford(5-0)
    
24.Sanford Fritch(12-4)
    
25.Iola(12-6)
    
Class 1A
    
1.Lipan(23-1)
    
2.Nazareth(16-5)
    
3.Laneville(17-6)
    
4.Borden County(7-2)
    
5.New Home(18-3)
    
6.Slidell(18-5)
    
7.Graford(13-7)
    
8.Leggett(24-4)
    
9.Waelder(12-4)
    
10.Moulton(20-4)
    
11.Happy(8-7)
    
12.Texline(12-8)
    
13.Valley(8-1)
    
14.Ropes(15-3)
    
15.Shamrock(15-4)
    
16.Grady(14-4)
    
17.Yantis(17-2)
    
18.Buena Vista(8-6)
    
19.Eula(18-5)
    
20.Coolidge(12-2)
    
21.May(8-4)
    
22.Meadow(12-5)
    
23.Avalon(15-2)
    
24.Milford(3-3)
    
25.Bronte(21-1)
    
BOYS PRIVATE
    
Class 2A
    
1.  Huntsville Alpha Omega (23-2)
    
2.  Sherman Texoma Christian (17-4)
    
3.  Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (18-5)
    
4.  Conroe Covenant (16-4)
    
5.  Spring Providence Classical (20-6)
    
6.  New Braunfels Christian (18-8)
    
7.  Houston Robert M. Beren (12-3)
    
8.  Ft. Worth Bethesda (15-4)
    
9.  Bryan Allen Academy (14-12)
    
10. Shiner St. Paul (12-5)
    
Class 1A
    
1.  Granbury North Central Texas (18-2)
    
2.  San Antonio Legacy (24-1)
    
3.  San Antonio Gateway (18-8)
    
4.  Irving Faustina (7-0)
    
5.  Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-8)
    
6.  Longview Trinity (12-3)
    
7.  Spring Founders Christian (15-9)
    
8.  Athens Christian Prep (9-5)
    
9.  Fredericksburg Heritage (9-5)
    
10. Alamo Macedonian (10-6)
    
___
    
GIRLS PUBLIC
    
Class 6A
    
1.Duncanville(28-1)
    
2.Cibolo Steele(25-3)
    
3.Richardson(23-3)
    
4.Converse Judson(21-4)
    
5.Plano(22-5)
    
6.Desoto(17-3)
    
7.Killeen Ellison(17-7)
    
8.Cy-Creek(22-4)
    
9.Cy-Ranch(22-5)
    
10.Jersey Village(22-3)
    
11.San Antonio East Central(22-4)
    
12.Dallas Skyline(20-7)
    
13.McKinney(20-8)
    
14.Allen(22-6)
    
15.Austin Westlake(21-7)
    
16.Arlington Bowie(21-6)
    
17.Pflugerville(25-4)
    
18.Rockwall(20-6)
    
19.Waco Midway(23-4)
    
20.Ft Worth Timber Creek(22-4)
    
21.Copperas Cove(22-5)
    
22.Atascocita(19-8)
    
23.Hightower(20-8)
    
24.Henderickson(22-6)
    
25.Laredo United(25-2)
    
Class 5A
    
1.Timberview(27-2)
    
2.Canyon(20-2)
    
3.Barbers Hill(28-2)
    
4.Frisco Lone Star(24-4)
    
5.Amarillo(25-2)
    
6.Prosper(22-3)
    
7.Houston Madison(13-2)
    
8.Temple(20-5)
    
9.Sulphur Springs(20-3)
    
10.Denison(23-4)
    
11.Lucas Lovejoy(22-5)
    
12.Flour Bluff(26-3)
    
13.Wylie East(21-5)
    
14.Leander Rouse(23-6)
    
15.Cedar Park(21-7)
    
16.Boswell(25-4)
    
17.Aledo(22-2)
    
18.Lubbock Cooper(24-2)
    
19.CC Veterans Memorial(25-4)
    
20.Austin Austin High(21-7)
    
21.Georgetown(17-8)
    
22.Crosby(21-7)
    
23.San Antonio Southside(21-3)
    
24.Marble Falls(18-9)
    
25.Kerrville Tivy(21-6)
    
Class 4A
    
1.Liberty Hill(24-3)
    
2.Glen Rose(25-1)
    
3.Argyle(21-6)
    
4.Denver City(18-5)
    
5.Levelland(23-2)
    
6.Navasota(28-2)
    
7.Dallas Lincoln(19-3)
    
8.Houston Wheatley(20-3)
    
9.Gilmer(22-4)
    
10.Canton(22-6)
    
11.Tatum(21-4)
    
12.Abilene Wylie(19-6)
    
13.Brownwood(23-4)
    
14.Melissa(22-3)
    
15.Bushland(16-6)
    
16.Bullard(23-7)
    
17.Sanger(23-4)
    
18.Midlothian Heritage(22-5)
    
19.Hardin-Jefferson(22-5)
    
20.SA Veterans Memorial(20-9)
    
21.West Oso(19-5)
    
22.Canyon Lake(21-5)
    
23.Lorena(21-7)
    
24.La Vernia(23-6)
    
25.Navarro(20-8)
    
Class 3A
    
1.Canadian(19-4)
    
2.Jim Ned(18-6)
    
3.Pottsboro(24-4)
    
4.Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill(24-2)
    
5.Wall(18-5)
    
6.Little River Academy(18-3)
    
7.Idalou(21-5)
    
8.Brock(21-6)
    
9.Winnsboro(16-10)
    
10.Leonard(21-3)
    
11.Teague(22-2)
    
12.Sunnyvale(22-3)
    
13.Shallowater(20-3)
    
14.Cisco(21-3)
    
15.Poth(18-5)
    
16.Odem(22-6)
    
17.Mt Vernon(15-9)
    
18.Woodville(25-5)
    
19.Industrial(22-5)
    
20.Hitchcock(19-6)
    
21.Grandview(18-8)
    
22.Franklin(20-3)
    
23.Marion(17-10)
    
24.Yoakum(18-6)
    
25.River Road(19-6)
    
Class 2A
    
1.Martins Mill(26-1)
    
2.LaPoynor(22-2)
    
3.Panhandle(21-3)
    
4.Windthorst(22-1)
    
5.Stratford(18-4)
    
6.Hico(24-1)
    
7.Tenaha(21-4)
    
8.Woden(23-3)
    
9.Claude(20-4)
    
10.Era(22-3)
    
11.Grapeland(19-7)
    
12.Vega(25-2)
    
13.Lovelady(21-6)
    
14.Archer City(20-6)
    
15.Haskell(25-1)
    
16.Wellington(18-6)
    
17.San Saba(22-6)
    
18.Campbell(21-6)
    
19.Seymour(18-6)
    
20.Douglass(20-3)
    
21.Snook(21-2)
    
22.Mason(23-7)
    
23.Thorndale(18-5)
    
24.Timpson(20-7)
    
25.Centerville(21-4)
    
Class 1A
    
1.Nazareth(22-3)
    
2.Garden City(24-1)
    
3.Dodd City(25-1)
    
4.Moulton(23-3)
    
5.Ropes(23-0)
    
6.Huckabay(20-5)
    
7.Eula(19-6)
    
8.Jayton(20-4)
    
9.Robert Lee(19-2)
    
10.Nueces Canyon(21-3)
    
11.Rankin(25-5)
    
12.McMullen County(20-2)
    
13.Roby(28-6)
    
14.May(19-3)
    
15.Rocksprings(17-4)
    
16.Hermleigh(18-6)
    
17.Westbrook(15-4)
    
18.New Home(20-5)
    
19.Groom(17-4)
    
20.Leakey(16-8)
    
21.Slocum(18-9)
    
22.Ira(13-8)
    
23.Higgins(16-4)
    
24.Iredell(13-3)
    
25.Miller Grove(15-6)
    
...
    
GIRLS PRIVATE
    
Class 2A
    
1.  Austin Waldorf (17-2)
    
2.  Shiner St. Paul (13-7)
    
3.  Red Oak Ovilla (10-2)
    
4.  Lubbock All-Saints (10-9)
    
5.  Woodlands Legacy Prep (15-4)
    
6.  Bryan St. Joseph (12-11)
    
7.  Lubbock Southcrest (10-2)
    
8.  Bryan Allen Academy (8-3)
    
9.  New Braunfels Christian (12-10)
    
10. Muenster Sacred Heart (6-13)