TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 15

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 15:
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1.Denton Guyer(25-1)
2.Austin Westlake(23-3)
3.Cy Falls(20-3)
4.Spring Dekaney(22-3)
5.South Garland(23-3)
6.Duncanville(20-4)
7.Desoto(17-6)
8.SA Wagner(18-5)
9.Klein Forest(17-4)
10.South Grand Prairie (18-7)
11.Allen(19-4)
12.Houston Sam Houston(18-3)
13.Killeen Ellison(23-2)
14.Lake Travis(18-5)
15.Cibolo Steele(22-1)
16.Katy Tompkins(19-6)
17.Houston Westside(20-3)
18.Aldine Eisenhower(19-5)
19.FB Bush(19-4)
20.Odessa Permian(18-3)
21.Schertz Clemens(19-5)
22.Rowlett(15-8)
23.Clear Lake(21-4)
24.Dallas Jesuit(17-3)
25.Los Fresnos(22-5)
Class 5A
1.Waxahachie(18-4)
2.Timberview(20-4)
3.Northwest(19-5)
4.PA Memorial(18-5)
5.Birdville(19-3)
6.Prosper(21-2)
7.Little Elm(18-6)
8.Sulphur Springs(21-3)
9.EP Burges(21-2)
10.Dallas Wilson(10-4)
11.Midlothian(17-7)
12.Shadow Creek(15-5)
13.Austin LBJ(17-5)
14.Lancaster(14-9)
15.CC Veterans Memorial(23-4)
16.South Oak Cliff(14-7)
17.Laredo Nixon(22-5)
18.FB Marshall(18-7)
19.FB Elkins(171-1)
20.Humble(19-7)
21.Dallas Kimball(15-7)
22.Rosenburg Terry(21-3)
23.Alamo Heights(19-5)
24.Denton Ryan(15-3)
25.EP Eastlake(20-1)
Class 4A
1.Center(23-1)
2.Carter(20-2)
3.Silsbee(13-8)
4.Yates(14-2)
5.Brazosport(17-5)
6.Hirschi(15-6)
7.Estacado(13-5)
8.Abilene Wylie(21-3)
9.Lincoln(13-8)
10.Seminole(15-6)
11.Midlothian Heritage(21-6)
12.Roosevelt(18-7)
13.Argyle(17-6)
14.Waxahachie Life(24-6)
15.Boerne(22-4)
16.West Oso(18-7)
17.North Forest(9-8)
18.Waco Connally(16-7)
19.Hardin Jefferson(23-7)
20.Athens(18-2)
21.Krum(20-5)
22.Huffman (20-7)
23.Faith Family(19-8)
24.Wilmer Hutchins(12-9)
25.Somerset(17-8)
Class 3A
1.Jarrell(17-4)
2.Cole(25-1)
3.Peaster(17-8)
4.Brock(24-3)
5.Westwood(23-2)
6.Ponder(22-5)
7.East Chambers(22-1)
8.Edgewood(19-2)
9.Pollok Central(18-6)
10.Central Heights (20-7)
11.Bowie(16-6)
12.Nocona(19-4)
13.Wall(19-2)
14.Hitchcock(13-10)
15.Van Vleck(9-4)
16.Mt Vernon(21-1)
17.Kountze(15-8)
18.Van Alstyne(17-8)
19.Holliday(17-4)
20.Madison(4-16)
21.LaMarque(11-11)
22.Teague(8-3)
23.Commerce(12-8)
24.Canadian(8-2)
25.Santa Rosa(8-10)
Class 2A
1.Thorndale(19-3)
2.Martins Mill(20-3)
3.Big Sandy(13-6)
4.Shelbyville(19-3)
5.Tenaha(6-2)
6.Pineywoods(16-5)
7.Muenster(3-5)
8.San Augustine(5-2)
9.Cushing(18-4)
10.Grapeland(15-7)
11.Dal. Big Sandy(18-7)
12.West Texas(20-2)
13.Neches(14-9)
14.Port Aransas(17-10)
15.Snook(16-6)
16.Clarksville(12-6)
17.Albany(14-0)
18.Broaddus(15-6)
19.Lee Academy(17-0)
20.Celeste(17-3)
21.Memphis(19-2)
23.Sam Rayburn(14-6)
23.Stratford(5-0)
24.Sanford Fritch(12-4)
25.Iola(12-6)
Class 1A
1.Lipan(23-1)
2.Nazareth(16-5)
3.Laneville(17-6)
4.Borden County(7-2)
5.New Home(18-3)
6.Slidell(18-5)
7.Graford(13-7)
8.Leggett(24-4)
9.Waelder(12-4)
10.Moulton(20-4)
11.Happy(8-7)
12.Texline(12-8)
13.Valley(8-1)
14.Ropes(15-3)
15.Shamrock(15-4)
16.Grady(14-4)
17.Yantis(17-2)
18.Buena Vista(8-6)
19.Eula(18-5)
20.Coolidge(12-2)
21.May(8-4)
22.Meadow(12-5)
23.Avalon(15-2)
24.Milford(3-3)
25.Bronte(21-1)
BOYS PRIVATE
Class 2A
1. Huntsville Alpha Omega (23-2)
2. Sherman Texoma Christian (17-4)
3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (18-5)
4. Conroe Covenant (16-4)
5. Spring Providence Classical (20-6)
6. New Braunfels Christian (18-8)
7. Houston Robert M. Beren (12-3)
8. Ft. Worth Bethesda (15-4)
9. Bryan Allen Academy (14-12)
10. Shiner St. Paul (12-5)
Class 1A
1. Granbury North Central Texas (18-2)
2. San Antonio Legacy (24-1)
3. San Antonio Gateway (18-8)
4. Irving Faustina (7-0)
5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-8)
6. Longview Trinity (12-3)
7. Spring Founders Christian (15-9)
8. Athens Christian Prep (9-5)
9. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-5)
10. Alamo Macedonian (10-6)
___
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1.Duncanville(28-1)
2.Cibolo Steele(25-3)
3.Richardson(23-3)
4.Converse Judson(21-4)
5.Plano(22-5)
6.Desoto(17-3)
7.Killeen Ellison(17-7)
8.Cy-Creek(22-4)
9.Cy-Ranch(22-5)
10.Jersey Village(22-3)
11.San Antonio East Central(22-4)
12.Dallas Skyline(20-7)
13.McKinney(20-8)
14.Allen(22-6)
15.Austin Westlake(21-7)
16.Arlington Bowie(21-6)
17.Pflugerville(25-4)
18.Rockwall(20-6)
19.Waco Midway(23-4)
20.Ft Worth Timber Creek(22-4)
21.Copperas Cove(22-5)
22.Atascocita(19-8)
23.Hightower(20-8)
24.Henderickson(22-6)
25.Laredo United(25-2)
Class 5A
1.Timberview(27-2)
2.Canyon(20-2)
3.Barbers Hill(28-2)
4.Frisco Lone Star(24-4)
5.Amarillo(25-2)
6.Prosper(22-3)
7.Houston Madison(13-2)
8.Temple(20-5)
9.Sulphur Springs(20-3)
10.Denison(23-4)
11.Lucas Lovejoy(22-5)
12.Flour Bluff(26-3)
13.Wylie East(21-5)
14.Leander Rouse(23-6)
15.Cedar Park(21-7)
16.Boswell(25-4)
17.Aledo(22-2)
18.Lubbock Cooper(24-2)
19.CC Veterans Memorial(25-4)
20.Austin Austin High(21-7)
21.Georgetown(17-8)
22.Crosby(21-7)
23.San Antonio Southside(21-3)
24.Marble Falls(18-9)
25.Kerrville Tivy(21-6)
Class 4A
1.Liberty Hill(24-3)
2.Glen Rose(25-1)
3.Argyle(21-6)
4.Denver City(18-5)
5.Levelland(23-2)
6.Navasota(28-2)
7.Dallas Lincoln(19-3)
8.Houston Wheatley(20-3)
9.Gilmer(22-4)
10.Canton(22-6)
11.Tatum(21-4)
12.Abilene Wylie(19-6)
13.Brownwood(23-4)
14.Melissa(22-3)
15.Bushland(16-6)
16.Bullard(23-7)
17.Sanger(23-4)
18.Midlothian Heritage(22-5)
19.Hardin-Jefferson(22-5)
20.SA Veterans Memorial(20-9)
21.West Oso(19-5)
22.Canyon Lake(21-5)
23.Lorena(21-7)
24.La Vernia(23-6)
25.Navarro(20-8)
Class 3A
1.Canadian(19-4)
2.Jim Ned(18-6)
3.Pottsboro(24-4)
4.Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill(24-2)
5.Wall(18-5)
6.Little River Academy(18-3)
7.Idalou(21-5)
8.Brock(21-6)
9.Winnsboro(16-10)
10.Leonard(21-3)
11.Teague(22-2)
12.Sunnyvale(22-3)
13.Shallowater(20-3)
14.Cisco(21-3)
15.Poth(18-5)
16.Odem(22-6)
17.Mt Vernon(15-9)
18.Woodville(25-5)
19.Industrial(22-5)
20.Hitchcock(19-6)
21.Grandview(18-8)
22.Franklin(20-3)
23.Marion(17-10)
24.Yoakum(18-6)
25.River Road(19-6)
Class 2A
1.Martins Mill(26-1)
2.LaPoynor(22-2)
3.Panhandle(21-3)
4.Windthorst(22-1)
5.Stratford(18-4)
6.Hico(24-1)
7.Tenaha(21-4)
8.Woden(23-3)
9.Claude(20-4)
10.Era(22-3)
11.Grapeland(19-7)
12.Vega(25-2)
13.Lovelady(21-6)
14.Archer City(20-6)
15.Haskell(25-1)
16.Wellington(18-6)
17.San Saba(22-6)
18.Campbell(21-6)
19.Seymour(18-6)
20.Douglass(20-3)
21.Snook(21-2)
22.Mason(23-7)
23.Thorndale(18-5)
24.Timpson(20-7)
25.Centerville(21-4)
Class 1A
1.Nazareth(22-3)
2.Garden City(24-1)
3.Dodd City(25-1)
4.Moulton(23-3)
5.Ropes(23-0)
6.Huckabay(20-5)
7.Eula(19-6)
8.Jayton(20-4)
9.Robert Lee(19-2)
10.Nueces Canyon(21-3)
11.Rankin(25-5)
12.McMullen County(20-2)
13.Roby(28-6)
14.May(19-3)
15.Rocksprings(17-4)
16.Hermleigh(18-6)
17.Westbrook(15-4)
18.New Home(20-5)
19.Groom(17-4)
20.Leakey(16-8)
21.Slocum(18-9)
22.Ira(13-8)
23.Higgins(16-4)
24.Iredell(13-3)
25.Miller Grove(15-6)
GIRLS PRIVATE
Class 2A
1. Austin Waldorf (17-2)
2. Shiner St. Paul (13-7)
3. Red Oak Ovilla (10-2)
4. Lubbock All-Saints (10-9)
5. Woodlands Legacy Prep (15-4)
6. Bryan St. Joseph (12-11)
7. Lubbock Southcrest (10-2)
8. Bryan Allen Academy (8-3)
9. New Braunfels Christian (12-10)
10. Muenster Sacred Heart (6-13)
