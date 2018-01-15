Another cold snap targets Texoma

More bitterly cold weather is set to blanket the KTEN viewing area starting Monday night.

Overnight lows will range from around 7 degrees in McAlester; 10 in Ada; to 16 in Sherman. You'll see (and feel) wind chills 0 to 5 degrees in the morning. Temperatures aren't likely to rise above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Fannin and Lamar counties in Texas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Monday. Freezing rain is expected; the ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. Motorists can anticipate a light glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses.

The weather service also issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Pushmataha, Pittsburg, Le Flore and Latimer counties in Oklahoma from 9 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday. The forecast calls for bitterly cold conditions with wind chills ranging from 0 to 17 below zero. These conditions can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

