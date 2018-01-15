Another cold snap targets Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Another cold snap targets Texoma

Posted: Updated:

More bitterly cold weather is set to blanket the KTEN viewing area starting Monday night.

Overnight lows will range from around 7 degrees in McAlester; 10 in Ada; to 16 in Sherman. You'll see (and feel) wind chills 0 to 5 degrees in the morning. Temperatures aren't likely to rise above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Fannin and Lamar counties in Texas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Monday. Freezing rain is expected;  the ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. Motorists can anticipate a light glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses.

The weather service also issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Pushmataha, Pittsburg, Le Flore and Latimer counties in Oklahoma from 9 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday. The forecast calls for bitterly cold conditions with wind chills ranging from 0 to 17 below zero. These conditions can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. 

We'll post the latest weather information in our Twitter feed below:

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.