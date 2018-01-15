Ardmore event underscores importance of voting

ARDMORE, Okla. -- New York-based activist Jaron Benjamin spoke to Carter County Democrats at the Champion Library in Ardmore about canvassing and the importance of hitting the polls this upcoming election.

Regardless of politics, Benjamin said it's important to encourage others to make their voices heard.

"There are some people out in the State of Oklahoma in different counties that just don't feel like their voice matters, and I think that it's a travesty that anybody on any side of the aisle could say that that can't be," he said.

Benjamin added that when it comes to this line of work, it all comes down to one thing: Relationships.

"If you know why your neighbors feel a certain way, you can discuss that with a level head because you're confident and comfortable with your own opinions and with your own beliefs," he said. "I think that just makes for a better society. I'd like to live in that society; I don't think we live there now, but I'd love to live there."

Carter County Democratic Party Chairman Kyle Lawson said he hopes Benjamin's encouragement creates a positive attitude in the area towards voting.

"The premise of today is to get our active members engaged and get them out there knocking on doors and canvassing and encouraging their friends and neighbors and the community to get out and vote," he said.