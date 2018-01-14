Jody Weber Stepping Down At Davis

DAVIS, OK - Jody Weber is stepping down as the head football coach of the Davis Wolves.

Weber confirmed this to our Dan Lindblad.

Weber took over the program in 2001.

He led the Wolves to back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014. Davis also finished as the state runner-up four times in his time as head coach.

In 2017 Davis advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Davis has made the playoffs 34 straight years, tying the state record set by Thomas from 1953-1987.