Infant found dead at Greenville convenience store - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Infant found dead at Greenville convenience store

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Stephanie Flynn (left) and Shawn Flynn were arrested after an infant was found dead in Greenville. (KTEN) Stephanie Flynn (left) and Shawn Flynn were arrested after an infant was found dead in Greenville. (KTEN)

GREENVILLE, Texas -- Police arrested the mother and aunt of an infant after the child's body was found at a Greenville convenience store.

Investigators said Stephanie Flynn is the mother of the little girl whose body was discovered Monday.

They said the baby may have died at the mother's home before the newborn's body was moved.

Stephanie Flynn and 20-year-old Shawn Flynn, both of Greenville, are being held on evidence tampering charges.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.