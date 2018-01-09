Infant found dead at Greenville convenience store

Stephanie Flynn (left) and Shawn Flynn were arrested after an infant was found dead in Greenville. (KTEN)

GREENVILLE, Texas -- Police arrested the mother and aunt of an infant after the child's body was found at a Greenville convenience store.

Investigators said Stephanie Flynn is the mother of the little girl whose body was discovered Monday.

They said the baby may have died at the mother's home before the newborn's body was moved.

Stephanie Flynn and 20-year-old Shawn Flynn, both of Greenville, are being held on evidence tampering charges.