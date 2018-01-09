Dense fog lingers over Texoma

The Tuesday morning rush hour started out with dense fog conditions over much of the KTEN viewing area, and those low clouds had still had not burned off in many places as the lunch hour approached.

"It does look like the fog will be sticking around with us for the next few hours, if not for the better portion of your Tuesday," meteorologist David Siple said at 11 a.m. "Visibility here in Sherman is about 1 mile to 0 miles."

Conditions were even worse in Durant and Gainesville, but the National Weather Service reported that visibility increased sharply just west of Gainesville.

A dense fog advisory for most Texoma counties in Oklahoma was scheduled to expire at noon.

Motorists driving in foggy conditions are advised to keep headlights on, reduce speeds, and maintain extra distance between vehicles.