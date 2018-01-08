Citizens get high-tech connection to Tom Bean police

TOM BEAN, Texas -- Tom Bean's City Hall has a new high-tech doorbell... with a camera.

Visitors walk in and open the cover to the call box. Police Chief Tim Green will get a notification on his phone and will be able to talk with and see visitors inside City Hall.

The chief said he wants to help connect police with citizens for non-emergency questions they may have. "You know, just average everyday walk-in type situations where maybe a citizen has a question about something, or they need to get a copy of a report, or something like that stuff that would enable us to have direct communication with the public instead of them having to go through another third party," Green said.

Citizens will have access to the call box weekdays during regular City Hall hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.