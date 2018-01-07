Southeastern Mens Basketball Gets Home Win

DURANT, OK – Southeastern rallied from a 13 point deficit and held on for a 60-58 victory over Henderson State on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win is the second-straight for the team and moves them to 6-6 overall on the year and 5-2 in Great American Conference play.



A'Torey Everett came off the bench to lead the Savage storm in scoring with 14 points, doing so primarily with an 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line.



Markell Henderson finished with 13 points and hit a trio of threes, while DJ Henderson added two threes and finished with eight points.



Jett Jobe added six points and dished out a team-high six assists.



Markell Henderson and Adam Dworsky each turned in eight rebounds, while Ryan Scott-McGuire chipped in seven boards.



A Markell Henderson three opened scoring, but the Reddies would answer and jump out to a 16-5 lead before Everett scored four-straight points to end the run.



Unfortunately, HSU would push the lead back out to 13 points with 7:46 to play in the half, but SE put together a 17-6 run capped by a pair of Scott-McGuire free throws to go to the halftime break down 28-26.



SE would tie the game early in the second half and take its first lead since the opening minute when Dworsky hit a three to make it 35-34 with 16:12 to play.



After trading the lead back-and-forth the Storm would rally from a five-point deficit with 6:53 to play and after a pair of Everett buckets SE trailed by just one.



It would be at the 2:52 mark when SE tied the game on a Dworsky jumper and a pair of Everett free throws with 2:11 to play would put SE up 56-54.



A pair of Jobe free throws with 32 seconds to go stretched the lead to four points, but SE would hold a 59-58 lead with under 10 seconds to play when Jobe would swipe the ball from HSU's DJ Franklin and hit a free throw on the other end to secure the 60-58 victory.





