New federal rules irk livestock haulers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"I feel like we are getting shoved into commercial driving, which is not what we do," said horse trainer and rancher Courtney Brockmueller.More >>
"I feel like we are getting shoved into commercial driving, which is not what we do," said horse trainer and rancher Courtney Brockmueller.More >>
Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were injured during Thursday's pursuit through Pontotoc and Coal counties.More >>
Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were injured during Thursday's pursuit through Pontotoc and Coal counties.More >>
An article in this week's paper attributes the paper's passing to the death of publisher Ray Lokey last November.More >>
An article in this week's paper attributes the paper's passing to the death of publisher Ray Lokey last November.More >>
Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said 35-year-old Brandon Nichols went missing back in 2014.More >>
Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said 35-year-old Brandon Nichols went missing back in 2014.More >>
Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog.More >>
Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog.More >>
Police say they have unanswered questions after a woman was found dead at a warehouse in Sherman.More >>
Police say they have unanswered questions after a woman was found dead at a warehouse in Sherman.More >>
When the residents of 16 new duplex units move in, where will their water come from?More >>
When the residents of 16 new duplex units move in, where will their water come from?More >>
Family members haven't seen four-year-old Sandiya Nicole James since November 4.More >>
Family members haven't seen four-year-old Sandiya Nicole James since November 4.More >>
Gerald Plumtree of Piner Middle School died in a tractor accident; Sherman High School teacher Paul Turner lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Gerald Plumtree of Piner Middle School died in a tractor accident; Sherman High School teacher Paul Turner lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Newborn babies and the elderly face an elevated risk from the illness.More >>
Newborn babies and the elderly face an elevated risk from the illness.More >>