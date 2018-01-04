Oklahoma sets June 26 vote on medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma voters will decide this summer whether medical marijuana use will become legal in the state.

Gov. Mary Fallin said State Question 788 will be added to the June 26 primary election ballot. The measure would "legalize the licensed use, sale and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes."

If approved, doctors would be permitted to recommend patients for a state-issued license. The license would entitle the patient to have up to three ounces of marijuana, along with six mature plants and six seedlings.

The referendum comes after supporters of the proposal collected more than 66,000 signatures.

"I'm fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year," Gov. Fallin said in a written statement.

Twenty-nine states currently have laws permitting the use of medical marijuana, according to ProCon.org.