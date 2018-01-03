Missing Healdton senior found safe - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Missing Healdton senior found safe

Posted: Updated:
A Silver Alert was issued by Healdton police for Billy Smith, 86. (Healdton PD) A Silver Alert was issued by Healdton police for Billy Smith, 86. (Healdton PD)

HEALDTON, Okla. -- A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Healdton senior who disappeared on Tuesday was found safe.

Billy Smith, 86, was located 130 miles from home in Stillwater on Wednesday night, Healdton police said.

Smith's white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer had last been seen around noon on Tuesday. There was a report that the SUV was spotted Wednesday morning near Marietta, headed northbound on Interstate 35.

Healdton police Chief Johnny Turner said Smith was reunited with his family and has returned home.

