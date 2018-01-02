Protect your pets from extreme cold

Pets should not be left in the cold. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- With these icy temperatures in Texoma, we're being reminded to take care of pipes, plants, and especially pets.

Denison Animal Control Officer Keith Davis said Tuesday was his busiest yet. "We've done six or eight welfare checks today, and most of them are dogs left out without shelter," he said.

With many Texans unaccustomed to extreme cold, Davis said caring for pets has been a problem.

"If you're cold, they're cold also," he said. "Even with a fur coat, they still get cold... especially when it gets extreme like the past couple nights we've had."

On Facebook pages like Texoma Pets Lost and Found, a number of people have posted about pets being caught in the cold.

Denison Animal Welfare Group volunteer Cindy Huth said it's difficult to see any animal left out in the cold.

"It's heartbreaking to know that those who have a dog, and those who love dogs and see them as family members, would chose to leave it outside," she said. "You wouldn't choose to leave your child outside, and we kind look at the animals as family member."

Denison Animal Control urges owners to:

keep their pets indoors as much as possible

give pets plenty of food and water protect paws from salt

avoid antifreeze poisoning

don't forget to supply food and water to large animals like horses

Animal Control says leaving a pet outside in Denison carries major major consequences, including a fine up to $2,000.