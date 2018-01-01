Setting (and keeping) resolutions in 2018 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Setting (and keeping) resolutions in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
Exercise is high on the list of 2018 resolutions. (KTEN) Exercise is high on the list of 2018 resolutions. (KTEN)

From losing weight to eating healthy, people all over Texoma have made their resolutions for the new year.

There are all manner of resolutions, but the one we heard the most on Monday was losing weight.

"The sad thing is that I make a resolution every year," said Denise Shock. "They are always different, and I never seem to follow through with them very well."

Making a New Year's resolution is easy, but sticking to it is the hard part.

"The key is to figure out what your goal is,  and devise a plan to get you there," said Shawn Teamann of Nautilus Family Fitness. "The key is being consistent; you don't have to do it all in one day, but you just have to be consistent."

Shock says she has a few big goals for 2018.

"Probably read some, some little magazines or some articles on it, and truly think about it... and then I'll probably be the same size this time next year!"

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.