Setting (and keeping) resolutions in 2018

From losing weight to eating healthy, people all over Texoma have made their resolutions for the new year.

There are all manner of resolutions, but the one we heard the most on Monday was losing weight.

"The sad thing is that I make a resolution every year," said Denise Shock. "They are always different, and I never seem to follow through with them very well."

Making a New Year's resolution is easy, but sticking to it is the hard part.

"The key is to figure out what your goal is, and devise a plan to get you there," said Shawn Teamann of Nautilus Family Fitness. "The key is being consistent; you don't have to do it all in one day, but you just have to be consistent."

Shock says she has a few big goals for 2018.

"Probably read some, some little magazines or some articles on it, and truly think about it... and then I'll probably be the same size this time next year!"