Lone Grove gas station drops credit cards for cash

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- Motorists in Oklahoma are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country, which can make it difficult for local convenience stores to compete.

According to AAA's latest weekly survey, drivers in Texas were paying $2.17 a gallon on average, the second lowest price in the nation. Oklahoma ranked No. 5 at $2.19 a gallon.

While the prices are low, competition among gas stations is sky high. Here in Lone Grove, the Taliaferro Mini Mart has been a staple for years. But with a newly-opened Valero just across U.S. 70, they're looking to do whatever they can to one-up the competition.

"The consumer conveyed to me that they wanted a lower gas price and was willing to work with us with alternate forms of payment," said manager Wade Taliaferro. "So we went with cash and checks on our gas, and it allows us to deliver a cheaper price to the market and it gives us a competitive edge.

Customer Kenneth Shade said that's a win-win -- saving money at the pump while supporting a local business.

"It's nice to support family-owned businesses and be able to help out our community and show we do support him and glad that he looked at the different things of credit cards versus cash," Shade said.

Taliaferro said he appreciates the support.

"They could easily drive across the road, down the road, use a credit card and be very convenient, but for the fact they're willing to work with us, it really makes you feel good."

Taliaferro said because of the customer's response he's not likely to accept credit cards again any time soon.