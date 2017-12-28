Tish marching band performs at Alamo Bowl

The Tishomingo High School Marching Band was set to perform at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. (Courtesy Dwight Campbell II)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- The Tishomingo High School Marching Band had a big-time performance on its calendar Thursday night.

A nationwide TV audience on ESPN will have a chance to watch them represent Texoma at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

The Pride of Little Dixie band was invited to compete along with 800 other young musicians from from all over the country. On Wednesday, they won a shot at a performance of a lifetime.

"We marched our show and competed with all those bands and we were selected," band director Hank Patterson said Thursday. "They selected our band to perform the pre-game for the bowl game tonight. So we will march before the national anthem portion."

Out of 14 bands, the Tishomingo band won the "high music" and the "high marching and maneuvering" competitions.

Aside from their solo pre-game performance, the Johnston County kids were scheduled to play with all other bands at halftime of the game that pits No. 13 TCU against No. 15 Stanford Cardinal.