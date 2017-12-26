Drive-by shooting at Ardmore residence

A bullet punctured the wall of a home on B Street NW in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Residents of a home on B Street NW in Ardmore were terrorized by gunfire on Christmas night.

The residents said two bullets from an unknown source struck the bumper of one of their cars; another shot pierced their living room wall just above a sofa around 11 p.m.

One occupant, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was working while his fiance was asleep.

"It's something that I didn't expect to happen," the resident said. "We've been living here for a pretty good long time, and we haven't had this problem before. It can happen to anybody."

No one in the house was injured.

"A lot of people don't have faith in law enforcement," the resident said. "I firmly believe in the justice system, and they will find who it is... who did this."

Ardmore police said they haven't yet identified any suspects.