Deadly Christmas Eve crash in Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a tragic Christmas Eve collision.

According to her husband, Gayle Baker died after her small sport utility vehicle was rear-ended and shoved into another lane on U.S. 70 in Lone Grove on Sunday morning. Baker's car was then hit head-on by a pickup truck.

Two of Baker's granddaughters who were in the car with her were hospitalized. Their conditions were not available.

The accident remains under investigation.