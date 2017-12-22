Family's Christmas gifts destroyed in Madill fire

A fire at this Madill home destroyed Christmas gifts for a family of five. (KTEN)

MADILL, Okla. -- Firefighters say a hot water heater started a fire that heavily damaged a Madill home and burned a mom's Christmas gifts for her four children.

Maria, who did not wish to give her last name, said she never imagined she'd be dealing with this kind of loss during the holidays.

"I always, when I left the house, turn everything off, so I didn't thought it was going to happen," she said.

The modest frame home was not a total loss, and no one was hurt. But it was a traumatic event for Maria and her children.

"A fire is a really bad thing for a family, but when a fire happens -- especially right before Christmas -- it just seems to be that much more tragic," said Gwen Wilson, who runs the Hope for Marshall County food bank. "We decided ... we just needed to start reaching out to friends to help Maria, and Santa Claus, and anyone else that we can to just come together in this community and help this family get back up on their feet."

Maria said a bathroom, the kitchen, and one room were heavily damaged in the fire. But she said the hardest part is losing what belonged to her children.

"Oh, it's sad. It's almost Christmas... my kids' presents and stuff," she said.

Repairs could total as much as $20,000, and Hope for Marshall County is accepting taking donations for the family.

"One of the little girls wears 10/12, one of the little boys wears a 7/8, we've got a little girl that wears 6/6X, and we've got a little boy that wears 2Ts," Wilson said. "Anything -- coats, hoodies, pants..."

If you would like to donate, contact Gwen Wilson at 580-677-0429 or visit the Hope for Marshall County Food Pantry Facebook page.