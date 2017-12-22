Arrest warrant issued in Denison murder case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Arrest warrant issued in Denison murder case

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a suspect in Thursday's homicide at Tower Homes.

Manuel Miguel Wise, 31, is accused of killing Matthew Kyle Williams.

Williams' body was discovered in an apartment in the housing project on Thursday morning. According to the medical examiner's report, Williams, 35, died from a gunshot wound.

Police said Wise should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as a white male with "numerous tattoos."

"His exact location isn't known, but he has been known to be in the Bryan County area," Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said.

