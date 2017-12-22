Sherman police: Tampered gas pumps siphoned credit card info

A technician found two credit card "skimmers" had been installed in gas pumps at a Sherman Exxon station. (Sherman PD/Facebook)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Check your credit card statement right away if you've fueled up recently at the Exxon gas station at 106 Sunset Boulevard in Sherman.

Police say a technician working on a fuel pump at that location -- next door to the Westwood Village shopping center -- found two "skimmers" had been installed.

These are devices that can copy the credit card information when a sale is made and then transfer that data to a third party that can use that information to make illicit purchases or sell the captured account info.

"As of this time, there are no known reports anyone’s credit/debit card information has been fraudulently used as a result of these devices," Sherman police said in a Facebook alert.

Contact authorities if your credit card has been compromised.

