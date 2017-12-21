Denison police name homicide victim

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police are investigating after a suspicious death on the city's north side Thursday morning.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found at the Tower Homes development on Tower Lane shortly after 10:30 a.m.

"It's unusual," police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said. "We don't usually get a lot of calls in this area."

Police on Friday identified the victim as Matthew Kyle Williams of Denison and said he died of a gunshot wound.

The death is being treated as a homicide, but police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

"No one is in custody," Eppler said Thursday. "It's still very early in the investigation right now. We are talking to people and gathering information and still have a lot to do here."

Police searched the home and talked with neighbors, looking for clues. They asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Cornelius Landers, who has lived in the Tower Homes complex for two years, said he's worried about the safety of his children, ages 7 and 9.

"I've never been in anything like this close to home," he said. "I'm like a couple apartments down from where this has happened at, and it's like an eye-opener."

Another resident told KTEN they're ready to move out, concerned about security.

Tower Homes is a low-income housing development owned by the City of Denison.