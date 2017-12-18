Changes coming to Sherman water

Sherman is altering the source of the city's tap water due to a construction project. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Tap water in Sherman could soon have a different look and taste to many users.

Because of a construction project, the water plant switched half the city from lake water to well water on Monday.

"The water is completely safe... it's just a different source of water," explained Jim Cross, the city's water systems manager.

The $30 million project is expected to double the capacity of Sherman's water treatment system.

"Our well water customers will not experience a change at all; maybe see a little pressure fluctuation, but that'll gradually calm," Cross said. "What the surface water customers will see will be a little bit different feel in the shower, and maybe a little bit of a different taste in the water."

The treatment plant will have to close multiple times before construction is complete, so instead of switching the lake water on and off, the city has opted to close it for about three months.

"I'm excited to see the well water grow a bit further, but I'm also excited to see Sherman reinvesting in our water supply so that we can focus on growth," said resident and business owner Jeremy.