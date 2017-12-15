Davis police began teacher-student probe last month

DAVIS, Okla. -- Davis police are now talking about an educator under investigation for possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Cassandra White, 34, no longer works as an English teacher at Davis High School.

"Back on November 29th, we received a call of a possible inappropriate relationship between a Davis schoolteacher and a Davis student," said Davis police Chief Dan Cooper. "At that time we started an active investigation on it."

He said the school called police after being alerted by a concerned parent. Cooper said White resigned shortly after learning that police had been notified.

Then -- on Thursday morning -- there was a twist in the investigation.

"I received a phone call that there was apparently a marriage license filed through the Cleveland County Courthouse involving this teacher and student," the chief said.

Court records confirmed that White filed for a marriage license on Wednesday with that student, and with permission from the student's father.

KTEN is not naming the student, who is a sophomore at Davis High School.

Davis Public Schools declined an opportunity to make an on-camera statement. A written statement issued Thursday said the district wants to "provide a safe learning environment" and is "currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations."

Chief Cooper said police hope to have the investigation completed by next week.

"We are going to submit what we find," he said. "What she is actually charged with will be up to the district attorney's office."