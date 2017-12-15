Oklahoma man convicted in workplace beheading gets death

Alton Nolen was sentenced to death for beheading a co-worker at an Oklahoma food processing plant. (NBC News)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma judge has sentenced a man to death for beheading a co-worker at a food processing plant.

The Cleveland County judge on Friday accepted a jury's recommendation of the death penalty over life in prison without parole for 33-year-old Alton Nolen. Jurors earlier this year convicted him of decapitating 54-year-old Colleen Hufford in 2014.

Investigators said Nolen, who had previously lived in McCurtain County, had just been suspended from his job at the Vaughan Foods plant when he walked inside the company's administrative office and attacked his co-workers.

His attorneys argued that he is mentally ill and that he believed he was doing the right thing because of his delusional misinterpretations of the Quran.