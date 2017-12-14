Fire destroys home of Love County deputy, family

Fire gutted the home of Jeff and Anna Mullinax. (KTEN)

Jeff and Anna Mullinax are picking up the pieces after fire gutted their home. (KTEN)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- A Love County deputy, his wife and three children lost their home on Highway 77 to fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff and Anna and Mullinax said the fire broke out around 2 o'clock.

"Anna was home and smelled smoke," her husband said. "The next thing we know, it was up in flames."

The family is now trying to salvage what's left. Their son was able to locate a sentimental treasure in the rubble: his Eagle Scouts ring.

"He was there this morning digging through and he actually found it this morning," Jeff said. "We thought it was lost and he found his Eagle ring."

The family also uncovered Jeff's first deputy badge from the 1980s.

Ironically, Jeff Mullinax at work helping with a fire near Leon on Wednesday when he got the bad news.

"My wife called me and said, 'We've got a fire at the house!' so I immediately left and came this direction."

The one-story brick Mullinax home has been declared a total loss.

"The disaster itself is overwhelming," Anna Mullinax said, adding that their neighbors are making a difference: "The outpouring from the community is wonderful. It's overwhelming, really."

The cause of the fire is under investigation as the family makes plans to find a temporary home.

Friends said a bank account for donations has been established at First National Bank in Marietta. The Casualties of War non-profit agency is also helping with finances for the Mullinax family.

In addition, Marietta Public Schools is accepting clothing donations.