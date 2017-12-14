Sooners star Rodney Anderson cleared of sex assault allegation

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma prosecutor said Thursday he will not charge Sooners running back Rodney Anderson with sexual assault.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the decision comes after the case was thoroughly investigated by the "finest sex crime prosecutors in the State of Oklahoma."

The accusation stemmed from a petition for a protective order in which a woman said Anderson assaulted her in her apartment and that she fears for her safety.

Prosecutors said Anderson provided text messages between the accuser and himself to substantiate his defense.

Mashburn said after investigation that "definitely charges are not warranted" in this case, adding: "We want to make sure that sexual assault victims feel comfortable in coming forward to tell their story."

An attorney for Anderson called the accusations "patently false," saying the woman made them after Anderson declined her social invitations.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year after season-ending injuries the past two. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

