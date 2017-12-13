Fire consumes residence near Gunter - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire consumes residence near Gunter

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Firefighters were unable to save this burning house near Gunter. (Courtesy Gunter Fire-Rescue) Firefighters were unable to save this burning house near Gunter. (Courtesy Gunter Fire-Rescue)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- No one was hurt when fire consumed a residence between Van Alstyne and Gunter overnight.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue said flames had spread throughout the structure by the time the first units arrived.

Several other firefighting agencies were called in to assist in battling the blaze and refreshing a portable water tank, because there were no hydrants near the burning home.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.