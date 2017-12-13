Fire consumes residence near Gunter

Firefighters were unable to save this burning house near Gunter. (Courtesy Gunter Fire-Rescue)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- No one was hurt when fire consumed a residence between Van Alstyne and Gunter overnight.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue said flames had spread throughout the structure by the time the first units arrived.

Several other firefighting agencies were called in to assist in battling the blaze and refreshing a portable water tank, because there were no hydrants near the burning home.