Fire on Sherman highway illustrates drought danger - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire on Sherman highway illustrates drought danger

Posted: Updated:
A grass fire burned in the U.S. 75 median across from Sherman Town Center on Wednesday. (KTEN) A grass fire burned in the U.S. 75 median across from Sherman Town Center on Wednesday. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A grass fire charred the median of U.S. 75 across from Sherman Town Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly attacked the burning grass just south of the Loy Lake Road overpass and the damage was limited.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says Grayson County is currently in the "very high" fire danger zone as severe drought conditions linger across Texoma.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned of an elevated fire weather threat on Wednesday due to unseasonably warm and breezy conditions. 

