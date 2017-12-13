Fire on Sherman highway illustrates drought danger

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
With the Friday finale approaching, Meteorologist Alana Cameron has an update on KTEN's Feeding Families Food Drive. You can help, by donating non-perishable food items at one of our collection boxes across Texoma. Click for the list.More >>
With the Friday finale approaching, Meteorologist Alana Cameron has an update on KTEN's Feeding Families Food Drive. You can help, by donating non-perishable food items at one of our collection boxes across Texoma. Click for the list.More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
Utilities director Shawn Geurin said any time city water does not meet established standards, customers get a notice.More >>
Utilities director Shawn Geurin said any time city water does not meet established standards, customers get a notice.More >>
A $390 million investment from Apple is powering redevelopment of the long-dormant manufacturing plant on U.S. 75.More >>
A $390 million investment from Apple is powering redevelopment of the long-dormant manufacturing plant on U.S. 75.More >>
The bus was taking students home when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by a high school student.More >>
The bus was taking students home when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by a high school student.More >>
Everyone in the home located between Gunter and Van Alstyne managed to escape without injury.More >>
Everyone in the home located between Gunter and Van Alstyne managed to escape without injury.More >>
A grass fire charred the median of U.S. 75 across from Sherman Town Center on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A grass fire charred the median of U.S. 75 across from Sherman Town Center on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Blue Origin's new manned spaceflight capsule has rocketed almost all the way to space, just in time for the new Star Wars movie.More >>
Blue Origin's new manned spaceflight capsule has rocketed almost all the way to space, just in time for the new Star Wars movie.More >>
Tributes are pouring in for Grayson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Rickey Wheeler.More >>
Tributes are pouring in for Grayson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Rickey Wheeler.More >>
Voters will not directly select the party nominees for the successor of Grayson County District Attorney Brown in the March primary;More >>
Voters will not directly select the party nominees for the successor of Grayson County District Attorney Brown in the March primary;More >>