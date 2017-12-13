Grayson County lawman loses cancer battle

SHERMAN, Texas -- Rickey Wheeler, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office captain who was battling cancer since February, has died.

Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt made the sad announcement in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.

"Rickey was a great husband and father, a good man that was well respected in our community," Watt said in a written statement. "We ask now that you keep his wife, children and family, including our GCSO family, in your prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our own."

Wheeler had served in the sheriff's department enforcement bureau, and was a member of several non-profit boards, including the Crisis Center, the Sherman Independent School District's mentor program, and the Children's Advocacy Center.

"He was a great man," Watt said. "His witty sense of humor and friendship will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, my friend."