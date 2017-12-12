Church collects donations for Sherman fire victims - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Church collects donations for Sherman fire victims

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
A Sherman family escaped when fire swept their home early Tuesday morning. (KTEN) A Sherman family escaped when fire swept their home early Tuesday morning. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Fire destroyed the home of a Sherman family early Tuesday morning.

"Any time something this big happens, it's tragic," said family friend Tencia Penaloza. "It's not just the physical; it's just everything. It entails the emotional loss, it affects every aspect of your life."

Penaloza said when she heard the news, she just wanted to help the Bautista family.

"How can we be there for the family, because the holidays are right around the corner?" she asked.

The Bautistas worship at New Creation Church in Denison, and the congregation is quickly coming together to collect clothing for the three children.

"I know the kids are devastated right now, so anything that can make them feel better about the loss that they had will be great," Penaloza said, adding that the community has been amazing in helping her friends during this tough time.

"I'm excited to see that there is help on the way, and that they're going to be receiving the things they need," she said.

Donations are being accepted at New Creation Church, 3400 South Eisenhower Parkway, in Denison.

