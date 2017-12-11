Bridge replacement means detour for Texoma motorists

Motorists will have to use an alternate route while the Reeder Creek bridge is replaced on State Highway 48. (KTEN)

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. -- Starting Tuesday, a busy stretch of State Highway 48 in the southwest corner of Atoka County will be completely shut down to traffic so workers can replace a 56-year-old bridge.

"Our truck drivers will have to take a different route," said Nathan Stricklen, mine superintendent for FG Minerals in Coleman.

The two-lane highway has long been reduced to a single lane at Reeder Creek after bridge was judged to be "at risk."

Now the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the section of Highway 48 between Kenefic and Coleman will have to be shut down entirely while the span is rebuilt.

Companies that operate in the area say the alternate route could add up to 30 minutes of drive time.

"It's going to take them a little longer," Stricklen said. "They'll probably have to add an extra truck or two on the deal to keep the loads up that they get each day."

"The bottom line is if ODOT says the bridge isn't safe, then just fund us a different route and we'll figure out a way around it for a while," said Kermit Frank, a spokesman for Dolese Bros. Co. which has a quarry in Coleman.

The Reeder Creek bridge sees around 2,400 vehicles a day. Even though this project will add time to driving routes, companies in the area say they are just glad it's getting fixed before something bad happened.

"When a bridge becomes unsafe and needs to be repaired, we are for that completely," Dolese said.

The construction project is part of a $1.2 million dollar contract awarded to L&N Bridge of Antlers in September.

ODOT said motorists should take State Highway 48A, State Highway 78 and State Highway 22 as a detour. The work is expected to be complete next March.