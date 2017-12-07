Southeastern Oklahoma State Men's Basketball Tripped Up by Southern Nazarene

DURANT, OK – Southeastern got 35 points off the bench, led by a 19 point effort from Ryan Scott-McGuire, but saw its run at knocking off Great American Conference leading Southern Nazarene fall just short in a 72-67 loss on Wednesday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in GAC play with SE now taking a 24 day break from action before hosting Oklahoma Christian on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



Scott-McGuire turned in a season-best 19 points while going 5-of-6 from the floor and 9-of-12 at the free throw line, while DJ Henderson added 12 points in relief action, nine of those coming in the second half.



Markell Henderson added nine points while Kevin Buckingham chipped in eight and Adam Dworsky turned in seven.



The Storm suffered from a rough shooting night, hitting 41.7 percent while SNU was shooting as a 50.9 percent and that was accentuated at the free throw line where SE hit 9-of-14 free throws, while the Crimson Storm was 16-of-21.



Jett Jobe dished out a game-high six assists, while Dworsky and Buckingham had four each.



Scott-McGuire also led the way on the boards with seven rebounds, while Jobe added six.



SNU took the lead out of the gate and held it until SE mounted a 9-0 run capped by a Scott-McGuire jumper at the 11:47 mark to take a 15-10 lead.



The lead would stretch to six points later in the first half on a Markell Henderson three with 7:40 to go, but SNU would whittle that edge away and Southeastern would trail 38-37 at halftime.



The teams traded the lead frequently in the second half with neither team leading by more than a possession for over 17 minutes.



The Savage Storm would take a 60-59 lead on a DJ Henderson layup with 4:36 to play, but that was the last lead it would hold as the Crimson Storm answered on its next possession and would use a 6-0 run to take control, holding off a late SE charge to hand southeastern a 72-67 loss.

