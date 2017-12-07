Flurries precede hard freeze for Texoma

Snow flurries were showing up on the radar Thursday morning as an arctic cold front sent temperatures plunging into the 30s across Texoma.

We're in for a hard freeze overnight, with lows dipping into the teens in some parts of the KTEN viewing area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

"On a night light this, with light winds and clear skies, temperatures will vary quite a bit but it's going to be about 18 to around 22 degrees pretty much area-wide," said KTEN Chief Meteorologist Alan Mitchell.

Be sure to protect tender vegetation, see that animals have a warm shelter, disconnect outdoor hoses and insulate exposed faucets.

We'll be thawing out as a sunny weekend beckons, as highs climb into the mid-50s on Saturday and reach the low 60s on Sunday.