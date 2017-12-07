Flurries precede hard freeze for Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Flurries precede hard freeze for Texoma

Posted: Updated:

Snow flurries were showing up on the radar Thursday morning as an arctic cold front sent temperatures plunging into the 30s across Texoma.

We're in for a hard freeze overnight, with lows dipping into the teens in some parts of the KTEN viewing area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

"On a night light this, with light winds and clear skies, temperatures will vary quite a bit but it's going to be about 18 to around 22 degrees pretty much area-wide," said KTEN Chief Meteorologist Alan Mitchell.

Be sure to protect tender vegetation, see that animals have a warm shelter, disconnect outdoor hoses and insulate exposed faucets.

We'll be thawing out as a sunny weekend beckons, as highs climb into the mid-50s on Saturday and reach the low 60s on Sunday.

