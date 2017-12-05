Oklahoma county road repairs jeopardized by budget woes

Budget cuts are putting road repairs on hold in Marshall County. (KTEN)

MADILL, Okla. -- The budget to improve Oklahoma's crumbling county roads and bridges has now been slashed by $80 million in an effort to shore up the state's budget shortfall.

That means five different road projects planned for Marshall County have been delayed.

Commissioners said they're disappointed that promises they made to voters and taxpayers may not be fulfilled.

Projects planned for 2019 and 2020 could be delayed as well.