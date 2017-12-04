National Christmas Tree shortage could affect Texoma

DENISON, TEXAS -- Have your Christmas tree yet? Might want to get on that.

We've told you about a national Christmas tree shortage this year, the real Christmas trees: not the fake ones. So, what's the deal and how about the supply here in Texoma?

KTEN found a one tree farm in Texoma that's already shut down!

Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Van Alstyne closed their farm December 1. They're already sold out. They were supposed to be open until December 23, according to their website.

But don't worry, we found a place where you can still find that perfect tree.

As Christmas tree farmers around the country struggle to meet demands, Elves Christmas Tree Farm in Denison is doing just fine.

"All of our suppliers, we've been ordering pre-cuts for 20 years and they filled all of our orders to our exact specifications, actually got a few extra because every year we usually sell out of trees anyway so just trying to service as many customers as possible. So we haven't seen any shortages on our farm," said owner Marshall Cathey.

They also say they have had a huge turnout this year.

"Really great, the weather has been cooperating perfectly," he said.

One couple that turned out on Friday said this is their first year to buy a real tree together, but there's one thing they can agree on.

"The smell is definitely a huge part," Kimberlie and Caynan Copeland said.

At a Christmas tree farm, bringing home the tree isn't the only exciting part.

"So that he could chop one down himself hopefully," Kimberlie said.

The Copelands found their perfect tree and are excited to bring it home.

"It's a nice little attachment that you get to the tree, it's not like you just throw it away immediately, you know you want to keep it around a little longer,” Caynan said.

The best advice we can give: go ahead and get that tree this weekend. Just make sure you keep the water handy to keep it looking fresh all Christmas season.