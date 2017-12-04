National Christmas Tree shortage could affect Texoma

The OneSource Pharmacy at 213 East Main Street left a notice in the windows Friday announcing a permanent closure.More >>
The OneSource Pharmacy at 213 East Main Street left a notice in the windows Friday announcing a permanent closure.More >>
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured the Robert E. Lee Early Childhood Center.More >>
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured the Robert E. Lee Early Childhood Center.More >>
"Just really be aware of any kind of fire you have outside," Ardmore Fire Department spokesman Scott Richards said.More >>
"Just really be aware of any kind of fire you have outside," Ardmore Fire Department spokesman Scott Richards said.More >>
Justin Sullivan was found dead in a burning car on November 11, hours before the Oklahoma City halfway house he fled reported him missing.More >>
Justin Sullivan was found dead in a burning car on November 11, hours before the Oklahoma City halfway house he fled reported him missing.More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wyatt Arp, 20, initially told agents that he had dropped a gun and it discharged.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wyatt Arp, 20, initially told agents that he had dropped a gun and it discharged.More >>
Cody Evans called it “the worst experience of my life.” Dustin Barnes called the people who run SOAR “crooks.”More >>
Cody Evans called it “the worst experience of my life.” Dustin Barnes called the people who run SOAR “crooks.”More >>
Dry, windy conditions have led another county to prohibit outdoor burning.More >>
Dry, windy conditions have led another county to prohibit outdoor burining.More >>
Photographers captured some incredible images of the full moon.More >>
Photographers captured some incredible images of the full moon.More >>