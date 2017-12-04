La Niña raises danger for winter wildfires in Texoma

Warmer and drier conditions are forecast for Texoma between now and February 2018. (NOAA)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Ardmore Fire Department says it's bracing for a busier winter than usual because of drier conditions and warmer temperatures in Texoma.

A weather pattern known as La Niña is to blame. According to the Noble Foundation, which specializes in agricultural issues, this can be a perfect storm for wildfires.

"We had really good growing conditions this summer, so we actually have a greater risk for fire because of the drier conditions," said Hugh Aljoe, Noble's director of producer relations. "Once the winds pick up, wildfires actually increase in number and frequency."

The Ardmore Fire Department says because of this, they're going to need more resources and people than usual, because wildfires can be more dangerous than others.

"With a structure fire, if you don't do anything, eventually it's going to burn out," fire department shift manager Scott Richards said. "But when you have a wildfire, the world is basically on fire and you've got to do something to stop that, because it can just go and go."

Richards advises that you should always be aware of your surroundings and try to refrain from any activities that could start a fire.

"If you're outside doing any kind of burning activities -- whether it's welding, where you're going to create sparks, you know, a lot of people try to burn their trash -- it's not a good idea to do those things. Just really be aware of any kind of fire you have outside."

The noble foundation says this season's La Niña is considered mild, which means it will last between six and eight months.