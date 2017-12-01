Downtown Sherman business rewarded by city

SHERMAN, Texas -- The City of Sherman is giving back to another local business.

Izzy's Pet Emporium received a $6,250 check from the city Friday for participating in the Jump Start the Heart program, created by Sherman to give back to new businesses starting out in the downtown district.

The amount rebates half of the annual rent that Izzy's paid in the past year.

Izzy's is the second of eight new businesses participating in the Jump Start the Heart program. The first was Leslie Jean's Unique Home Furnishings.