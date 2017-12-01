Downtown Sherman business rewarded by city

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Izzy's Pet Emporium received a check from the city Friday for participating in the Jump Start the Heart program.More >>
Izzy's Pet Emporium received a check from the city Friday for participating in the Jump Start the Heart program.More >>
Cougar fans couldn't be more ready for victory over undefeated Heritage Hall.More >>
Cougar fans couldn't be more ready for victory over undefeated Heritage Hall.More >>
Colt Floyd and Jerry Lover are the November and December honorees in the Texoma Hero program.More >>
Colt Floyd and Jerry Lover are the November and December honorees in the Texoma Hero program.More >>
In October, sophomore Larry Donaldson caught the flu. His condition deteriorated and he was placed on life support in November.More >>
In October, sophomore Larry Donaldson caught the flu. His condition deteriorated and he was placed on life support in November.More >>
"It's a way we can spread some Christmas cheer and show them they're not forgotten," said Tim Dungan of Home Instead Senior Care.More >>
"It's a way we can spread some Christmas cheer and show them they're not forgotten," said Tim Dungan of Home Instead Senior Care.More >>
There were 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and six major (Category 3+) hurricanes.More >>
There were 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and six major (Category 3+) hurricanes.More >>
Brian and Tish Burkhalter are hoping the community will step in to help their outdoor kitchen build an indoor home.More >>
Brian and Tish Burkhalter are hoping the community will step in to help their outdoor kitchen build an indoor home.More >>
The ruling paves the way for Texas officials to release footage of the country singer naked and ranting.More >>
The ruling paves the way for Texas officials to release footage of the country singer naked and ranting.More >>
Police spokesman Lt. John Byers said a person of interest is in custody in connection with the Wednesday evening crime.More >>
Police spokesman Lt. John Byers said a person of interest is in custody in connection with the Wednesday evening crime.More >>
The Grayson County Sheriff's office said light poles across the neighborhood have been upended in search of the copper wiring inside.More >>
The Grayson County Sheriff's office said light poles across the neighborhood have been upended in search of the copper wiring inside.More >>