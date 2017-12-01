Making the holiday happier for seniors in Sherman area

SHERMAN, Texas -- There's plenty of need this time of year, and it's not just small children looking for gifts under that tree.

Shoppers in Texoma are invited to Be a Santa for a Senior.

Home Instead Senior Care sets up Christmas trees at retailers in Sherman. Each tree is decked out with ornaments that have a wish list attached.

Shoppers can select an ornament, buy the requested gifts, and then bring them back to the store with the ornament attached.

"These are very basic gifts, like a new sweater," said Home Instead Senior Care administrator Tim Dungan. "We will have tough men that served in the war break down in tears because they're just not forgotten."

You can shop for these seniors by picking up an ornament through December 6 at Belk, Nautilus Family Fitness, or Landmark Bank in Sherman.

"It's a way we can spread some Christmas cheer and show them they're not forgotten," Dungan said.