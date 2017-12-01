Whitewright student battles life-threatening flu

Whitewright High School student Larry Donaldson is hospitalized and on life support after contracting the flu. (Courtesy)

Flu season is here. The illness has already claimed two lives in Oklahoma and has also left a Grayson County teen fighting for his life.

Larry Donaldson is a sophomore at Whitewright High School: An honor student, a varsity football player.

But in October, he caught the flu. His condition deteriorated and he was placed on life support in November.

Critical care nurse Rebekah Card, the mother of a Whitewright High School student, is shocked.

"It causes them to reflect on their own family, and this could be my son in this situation," she said.

The parents are banding together behind Donaldson as he fights for his life. There will be a fundraiser for the ailing student at the high school on December 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"We are all continuing to pray for his complete healing and restoration," Card said.

Friends have also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Donaldson family.

But the flu season is far from over in Texoma.

"Some people are predicting that we will have a pretty rough flu season this year," said Grayson County Health Department spokesman Josh Stevenson.

He said there are simple steps you can take to keep yourself healthy.

"Wash your hands; wash your hands often. If you do get sick, don't go to work. Stay home so that you're not spreading it," Stevenson said, adding: "Getting a flu shot is really important."

Peak flu season is in January and February, so there is still time for the bug to do damage,

"Oftentimes what we see is people wait until the height of flu season to get their flu shot, not knowing that it takes a few weeks to get immunity from that shot," Stevenson added.