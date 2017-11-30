Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to child sex trafficking - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Former Oklahoma lawmaker Ralph Shortey surrenders at the Moore Police Department on March 16, 2017. Former Oklahoma lawmaker Ralph Shortey surrenders at the Moore Police Department on March 16, 2017.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A former Oklahoma state senator accused of engaging in child prostitution and pornography has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child sex trafficking.

Former two-term Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping three child pornography charges against him.

Shortey resigned in March after he was arrested on state charges of engaging in child prostitution and transporting a minor for prostitution. Police found Shortey with a 17-year-old boy in a motel room and alleged he had hired the boy for sex.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Shortey in September. The state charges were dismissed following the federal indictment.

Shortey faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for child sex trafficking.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.