Ada Cougars Eye Number 20

ADA, OK - The 2017 Ada Cougars began their season focused on the number 20, just like every Ada team has since 1996 when they won their last state championship and not they sit just one win shy of making that number 20 a reality.

"That would be perfect for this program. We just need it and we have been waiting on that this whole time and we are finally here. This is what we have been waiting for and what we have been working for. This 20 would just be great for this program and great for this team," said Ada senior wide receiver Kylen Cooper.

"It is something that we have always talked about. I mean when we were in seventh grade we told ourselves we would win a state championship our senior year and now it is ours for the taking," said Ada senior quarterback Jackson McFarlane.

"We prepare for this opportunity, if you don't I think you sell yourself short. If you don't see yourself at a point where you can compete at a high level I think you are selling the players short as well," said Ada Head Coach Chris Berus.

"We kept fighting, we kept building and we just kept playing hard and now we are here and it is good to prove others wrong," said Cooper.

"It is about believing in each other, trusting one another, loving one another to make this a reality," said Coach Berus.

"These past few games have been indescribable. I don't know how to explain it. The best way I can explain it is I am exhausted but I want to go back out and play another game. It would be indescribable I would probably be crying, that all that hard work has paid off, but I will let you know Friday night," said McFarlane.

Ada takes on Heritage Hall, Friday night at 7 PM at Choctaw High School.

