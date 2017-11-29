Winter warmth for the homeless in Ardmore

Scarves for the homeless are appearing tied to trees and signposts in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Homeless people in Ardmore will be a little warmer this winter thanks to a national campaign that's easy for anyone to join.

It's easy: Just tie a scarf to a tree or a light pole, and leave it for someone who needs it.

"There is quite a few people that are out there on the streets," said Johnny Bruce with the Outcasts 4 Christ Recovery Ministry.

He estimates there are around 50 homeless people living in Ardmore, and as temperatures drop, their safety is at risk.

"We've even had a couple of tragic accidents because of the cold," Bruce said.

But the organization recently caught wind of a way to help. "I heard that there was a thing on Facebook where people in the community were looking to purchase beanie caps and possibly scarves, maybe even jackets, to pin to the poles or tie to the poles here in the community," Bruce said.

There were concerns about city employees removing the scarves, but Ardmore spokeswoman Jessica Scott said there are no ordinances against being kind to others.

"I think it's a good way for people to express kindness during the holidays," she said. "If you do hang scarves, we do need to be careful about what we are doing ... we don't want to put them on stop signs, we don't want to inhibit traffic, we don't want to put them on electrical poles. You know, be smart about it."

Scott also said if it looks like nobody needs a scarf you have placed, be sure to remove it before it deteriorates.

One homeless man did come by and pick up a scarf while we were doing our story. He was thankful, and said he knows quite a few others who could use the extra warmth as well.