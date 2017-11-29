Hugo pipe bomb builder remains a mystery - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Hugo pipe bomb builder remains a mystery

Investigators took this photo of the pipe bomb components. (Photo: Choctaw County Sheriff) Investigators took this photo of the pipe bomb components. (Photo: Choctaw County Sheriff)
The pipe bombs were found along Airport Road in Hugo. (KTEN) The pipe bombs were found along Airport Road in Hugo. (KTEN)

HUGO, Okla. -- It was a scary Thanksgiving holiday for Robert Oakes.

"He had found what he has believed to be pipe bombs," said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

Oakes said he was driving along Airport Road near his property and saw what looked like an ice cream container. When he stopped to check it, he was shocked.

"I thought right then that this might be a pipe bomb," Oakes said.

He was right. There were two pipe bombs in that container.

The sheriff's office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad arrived to defuse the explosive devices.

"The bomb squad did state that the person who put this together was not an amateur, and that there would be more of these popping up somewhere," Park said.

Robert Oakes said this is an especially scary development, not only for him but also for his family.

"The three boys could've found it and blowed themselves up... or anybody," he said. 

The sheriff said investigators still have no idea who left these bombs there... or why.

