Paris police nab Broken Bow child sex suspect

Paris police nab Broken Bow child sex suspect

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Wilford Cherry is accused of having sex with a minor.

PARIS, Texas -- A Broken Bow, Oklahoma, man who was wanted for having sex with a minor is behind bars in Texas.

Paris police arrested 52-year-old Wilford Cherry Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of 10th Street NE on a warrant out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, for sexual assault of a child.

The warrant alleges Cherry had intercourse with a child under the age of 17 last April.

Cherry was being held without bond in the Lamar County jail. 

