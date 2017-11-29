Paris police nab Broken Bow child sex suspect

Wilford Cherry is accused of having sex with a minor. (Lamar County Jail)

PARIS, Texas -- A Broken Bow, Oklahoma, man who was wanted for having sex with a minor is behind bars in Texas.

Paris police arrested 52-year-old Wilford Cherry Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of 10th Street NE on a warrant out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, for sexual assault of a child.

The warrant alleges Cherry had intercourse with a child under the age of 17 last April.

Cherry was being held without bond in the Lamar County jail.