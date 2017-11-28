No injuries in Denison house fire

Denison firefighters made quick work of a house fire on Persimmon Street. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A home in far northwest Denison caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said flames were showing when they arrived at the residence in the 100 block of Persimmon Street, just south of Grandpappy Point Marina.

The fire, which started underneath the home, was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.