No injuries in Denison house fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

No injuries in Denison house fire

Posted: Updated:
Denison firefighters made quick work of a house fire on Persimmon Street. (KTEN) Denison firefighters made quick work of a house fire on Persimmon Street. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A home in far northwest Denison caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said flames were showing when they arrived at the residence in the 100 block of Persimmon Street, just south of Grandpappy Point Marina.

The fire, which started underneath the home, was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.