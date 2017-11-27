As local economy sizzles, Sherman adds housing options

The Heritage Row townhomes are now available for leasing in central Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- With the occupancy rate of Sherman apartments hovering near the 97 percent mark year-round, city officials have approved plans for another new complex on FM 1417.

"We really can't build multi-family housing fast enough right now with the growth that were seeing and the type of people that are coming up here," said Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch. "A lot of them aren't ready to buy; they're looking for apartments, and we really don't have a lot available right now."

The City Council is expected to sign off on the new complex next month; construction could start as soon as January.

Meanwhile, colorful townhomes are now popping up off Highway 75 across from Bearcat Stadium, and for those who are ready to buy, there are plans for 300 new homes on Quail Run Road.

"It's really the sign of a good economy," Strauch said. "Sherman has incredibly low unemployment, and the entire area has historically low unemployment, so there are bountiful jobs available for people."

The Bridges on Travis just added a Phase Two to its complex, doubling the number of apartments available.

"When you stay stable at 97 percent or better, it's a given that we're going to keep those full," said Dee Williams, community manager at the complex.

Sherman's growth doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

"The cost of living is so low here compared to just an hour to the south, and that's why Sherman is really busting at the seams right now," Strauch said.