Oklahoma Highway Patrol has new chief

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has announced his retirement, which will take effect later this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says Chief Ricky Adams will retire Friday and that Michael Harrell will take over as the new chief.

“I am equally humbled and excited by the opportunity bestowed upon me by the Commissioner,” Harrell said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to promoting his vision for the Department of Public Safety and continuing our long history of serving the citizens of the great State of Oklahoma.”

Harrell was previously assigned to troops that covered Pawnee, Tulsa, Enid, Muskogee and the Muskogee Turnpike. He was promoted to major in 2013 and has served as commander for several troops.

Adams has served as Oklahoma Highway Patrol chief since 2013.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will remain a proud part of who I am as my time here comes to close,” Adams said in a statement.

